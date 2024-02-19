Central Okanagan Food Bank 50/50 Raffle

Date: Mrach 18, 2024

Location: 2310 Enterprise Way

Tickets: Click her for Purchasing

Donate here

The Central Okanagan Food Bank (COFB) is the largest food bank in the Interior of BC and provides nutritional food assistance to residents facing food insecurity from two locations, one in Kelowna and one in West Kelowna. As a charitable not-for-profit organization, we rely on the generosity of the community to support the work we do through the donation of food, funds, and time.

This Online fundraising campaign for the Central Okanagan Food Bank will be held through the third-party fundraising platform Rafflebox. Tickets will be available for purchase from February 20th – March 17th with the draw taking place at the Central Okanagan Food Bank on March 18 – 1 pm.

Once the raffle is live, tickets can be purchased at rafflebox.ca/raffle/cofbgold, with the following options for ticket packages:

-2 for $10.00

-5 for $20.00

-20 for $50.00

-50 for $100.00

With the increasing cost of living in our community, more and more people are needing to turn to the food bank for help, as a result, COFB has experienced a 36% increase in clients over the past year alone.

Funds from this 50/50 fundraiser will go directly to supporting the over 8,000 individuals that COFB provides food assistance to each month, with 36% being children and youth and 22% being seniors on a fixed income.