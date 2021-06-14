Chicks With Sticks Charity Golf Tournament

Date: Monday, July 19, 2021

Time: 8 AM - 4 PM

Cost: $175

Location: Black Mountain Golf Club, 575 Black Mountain Drive, Kelowna, BC

Enter your team today! This fun ladies 2 team Scamble Event is an annual event that takes place at Black Mountain Golf Club. Your ticket will include 18 holes of golf with cart and food. Proceeds go to Foundry Kelowna, operated by the Canadian Mental Health Assocation. Spots are filling up fast!

Register today HERE!