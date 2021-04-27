Child Advocacy Centre 2021 Father’s Day Car Raffle

Date: Sunday, June 20, 2021

Cost: $25 for 1 Ticket or $100 for 5 Tickets

Your support of the 20-21 Father’s Day Car Raffle will help provide a place of hope, help, and healing for the community’s most vulnerable children. Tickets available now for a chance to win a customized 2010 Chevy Camaro 2LT. There are 2,500 tickets available for sale, you can purchase a single ticket for $25 or 5 tickets for $100. Sponsored by Boyd Autobody and Glass, Lordco Auto Parts, and PPG.

*Must be 19+ to play.

Purchase your ticket HERE!