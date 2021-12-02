Chritmas in the Stables - Winter Market

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Time: 10 AM - 3 PM

Location: Spirit Ridge Equestrian, 199 Reynolds Road, Kelowna

First annual "Christmas in the Stables" Winter Market. Along with an amazing list of local artists, artisans and small business there will also be pony rides, photo's with Santa AND to support their chosen charity this year, BC Children's Hospital, they will also have a Silent Auction and raffle.

The funds raised from this year’s event will go to BC Children’s Hospital.

More details here!