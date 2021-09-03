Date: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Time: All Day

Cost: $45, $60, $150

Location: Virtual Event

This year’s CIBC Run for the Cure is virtual but still includes all the things you love about Run – an opening ceremony, warm-up, and entertainment. Being physically apart won’t stop us from coming together as a force-for-life in the face of breast cancer. Join us for the reimagined CIBC Run for the Cure on October 3.This year, CIBC Run for the Cure is excited to offer two options to kick off your fundraising! Commit to fundraise the minimum amount: $150 for Adult or $60 for Youth. Or, choose to make a minimum donation of $45 instead.

To find out how to pariticpate this year and to register visit HERE!