Date: Sunday, October 1st, 2023

Location: City Park

When individuals choose to take part or extend their support to the CIBC Run for the Cure, they are casting a lifeline of hope to all Canadians affected by breast cancer. The contributions of supporters: Assist thousands in reaching their crucial breast cancer treatments, Offer solace through peer support programs, and Supply more than 3,100 vital items including wigs, headwear, and breast prostheses. Moreover, support provided is funneled into funding Canada’s leading-edge breast cancer research.

Come Sunday, October 1, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, a collective display of compassion and strength will be held at City Park, 1600 Abbott Street, Kelowna, BC. By joining in, supportive individuals can reveal to Canadians battling breast cancer that they are not alone in their fight.

Event Schedule:

Registration at 8:30 a.m.

Official opening ceremonies at 9:20 a.m.

The start of 5km run or walk at 10 a.m.

The commencement of the 1km fun run or walk at 10 a.m.

It is through collective effort that significant change is born – join in and contribute to the fight against breast cancer!

Learn more and sign up here!