COHA - In Loving Memory

Date: April - June

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association wants to give our community an opportunity to remember their loved ones through a series of remembrance moments between the months of April to June. The In Loving Memory campaign will support their grief and bereavement services so that they can continue to serve the grieving in our community. When you donate to the In Loving Memory campaign you are making a meaningful difference in our community and taking the opportunity to remember and honour a loved one. The opportunities to honour a loved one include adding their name to our Online Memorial, the Digital Billboard in West Kelowna in the month of May, or the COHA August Centre Memory Wall.

To honour a loved one or donate, visit hospicecoha.org.