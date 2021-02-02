COHA's Virtual Celebration of Life

Date: Sunday, February 21, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

Cost: Free

Location: Virtual

Join the Central Okanagan Hospice Association on Sunday, February 21 for their Virtual Celebration of Life Ceremony where we come together virtually to honour the lives of loved ones no longer with us. This virtual ceremony is free to attend and can be experienced from the comfort of your own home. This will be pre-recorded and posted on COHA's website on February 21. The Celebration of Life will be made avalable on their website for future reflection.

Please have a candle and a way to light it to participate in the candle lighting ceremony.

