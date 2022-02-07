Coldest Night of the Year 2022

Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Time: 4:00 PM

Cost: Fundraiser

Location: Metro Community, 1262 St Paul Street, Kelowna, BC

The Coldest Night of the Year is a winterrific family-friendly walk to raise money for local charities serving people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness. Team up, walk, and fundraise! It’s cold out there... but there’s no place like home.

Select one of two fun ways to participate:

In-Person Walk: Most CNOY locations (covid permitting) will host an organized, in-person event – complete with 2km + 5km signed routes, rest stops, volunteers, and snacks at the end.

Virtual Walk: All CNOY locations will welcome virtual fundraisers who self-organize either with friends or individually, walking any day in February on a route they choose.

Register for the walk HERE!