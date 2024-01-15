Date: Friday, January 26, 2024

Venue: Metro Hub, 265 Ellis St, Kelowna (across from BNA)

Admission: Click the link for Ticket Purchasing

Elevation Outdoors is excited to announce the 5th annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival presented by Eising Construction Solutions, screening in-person at Metro Hub in Kelowna's Cultural District on January 26, 2024.

Online only tickets are also available so guests can watch in the comfort of their own home. Both in-person and online tickets come with five days of on-demand access to all ten films.

The 2024 event will be showing a selection of 10 amazing films that will leave guests inspired and ready to get outside with a focus on stories that highlight the impacts of the outdoors and why it is important that everyone has access to nature. All proceeds from the event help

Elevation Outdoors create scholarship opportunities for youth facing barriers in our community. They have expanded their two most popular programs in 2024; Learn To Shred (snowboarding) and Live to Ride (mountain biking), allowing up to 20 additional participants this year.

