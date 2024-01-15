5th Annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival
5th Annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival
Date: Friday, January 26, 2024
Venue: Metro Hub, 265 Ellis St, Kelowna (across from BNA)
Admission: Click the link for Ticket Purchasing
Elevation Outdoors is excited to announce the 5th annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival presented by Eising Construction Solutions, screening in-person at Metro Hub in Kelowna's Cultural District on January 26, 2024.
Online only tickets are also available so guests can watch in the comfort of their own home. Both in-person and online tickets come with five days of on-demand access to all ten films.
The 2024 event will be showing a selection of 10 amazing films that will leave guests inspired and ready to get outside with a focus on stories that highlight the impacts of the outdoors and why it is important that everyone has access to nature. All proceeds from the event help
Elevation Outdoors create scholarship opportunities for youth facing barriers in our community. They have expanded their two most popular programs in 2024; Learn To Shred (snowboarding) and Live to Ride (mountain biking), allowing up to 20 additional participants this year.
The in-person screening, which was a huge success last year, will be a lively event with beverages, popcorn and a silent auction with some amazing prizes including a summer pass to Silver Star and a 2-night stay at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler. Tickets and online silent auction
are available at trellis.org/wildandscenicfilmfestival2024. If there are any tickets left they will be available at the door. All proceeds from the event support Elevation Outdoors and help us provide full scholarship access to our programs for youth facing barriers to participation in our community.