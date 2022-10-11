CONTACT Winter Music Festival 

Date: December 29& 30

Where: BC Place, Vancouver

CONTACT Festival returns to BC place this December 29 & 30! The largest indoor winter festival in Canada will feature Chart topping, Grammy award winning EDM DJ production duo The Chainsmokers, UK electronic music group Above & Beyond, Canadian DJ duo Loud Luxury and dubstep DJ Subtronics and more.

The two-day EDM spectacle began in 2012 and has featured DJ’s and producers from across the globe and has hosted more than 34,000 guests annually. The all ages event will showcase state-of-the-art technical production, pyro, and lighting across two stages.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 13 at 11am!