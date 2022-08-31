Cops for Kids Annual Ride 2022

Cops for Kids Annual Ride

Date: September 9th - 18th

Where: South Eastern British Columbia

The annual Cops for Kids Ride takes place each September, where a team of law enforcement officials pedal nearly 1,000km across South Eastern British Columbia to raise funds and awareness for local children in medical, physical, or traumatic crisis. Each rider must provide their own equipment, train on their own time, and fundraise a minimum of $2,500 in order to participate. Riders will take off in Kelowna, bike through the South Okanagan, Kootenays, North Okanagan and will finish their ride on September 18th in Kelowna. To donate to a rider, or for more information, visit copsforkids.org.