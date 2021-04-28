Cops for Kids Day of Heavy Lifting

Date: Saturday, May 8, 2021

Time: 11AM - 3PM

Cost: By Donation

Location: SaveOn Foods

On Saturday May 8th, Cops for Kids Riders will be cycling 30 feet in the air in a scissor lift donated by Nor-Val Rentals from 11am-3pm at SaveOn Foods in West Kelowna, Kelowna Orchard Plaza, and Lake Country. Cops for Kids is asking people to drive-thru and make a donation to help raise funds for children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis within South Eastern BC.