Date: Friday, September 10, 2021 - Sunday, September 19, 2021

Location: Okanagan & Kootneays

Save the Date! Cops for Kids Ride 2021 will take place Friday September 10 – Sunday September 19, 2021.This gruelling ten day ride occurs each year over some very challenging terrain. We are driven by our commitment to the little people that we serve in the Southern Interior Region of British Columbia and are devoted to making a difference in their lives! Cops for Kids are committed to assisting children that are in medical, physical or traumatic crisis. We tirelessly work to raise funds to continue our ongoing support to the children in communities that we serve. Cops for Kids are devoted to helping little hearts...in our communities!

Donate to a rider here!