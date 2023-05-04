When: June 2, 3, & 4th 2023

Where: Vernon Recreation Center, Vernon Curling Club and Priest Valley Arena

Time: Friday June 2, 10am-9pm

Saturday June 3, 10am-6pm

Sunday June 4, 10am-4pm

The largest summer craft show in Western Canada is back for 2023!

The 46th annual Creative Chaos Crafts is taking place on June 2nd, 3rd and 4th at three different locations. Check out all of the best Western Canada has to offer in cafts at the Vernon Recreation Center, Vernon Curling Club and Priest Valley Arena. Three days, three buildings and over 200 vendors to see! Admission is FREE!