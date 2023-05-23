iHeartRadio
CSN Collision Father's Day Car Show

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Where: City Park, Kelowna

CSN Collision Centres is proud to continue the annual Father's Day Card Show at City Park in Kelowna!

 Join us on Sunday, June 18 starting at 11am for one epic car show filled with over 600 vehicles, live entertainment, food trucks and more!

Proceeds raised from this Car Show will go towards supporting the Child advocacy Center. 

For more information or to register your vehicle, click HERE

 

