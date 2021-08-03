Desi Junction Music Festival

Date: Friday, August 20, 2021 - Sunday, August 22, 2021

Time: 3 PM - 10 PM

Cost: $150 - $440

Location: Chilliwack, BC, Canada, 6542 Lickman road

Discover Something New! The best indian festival in canada is coming soon. This party is jammed packed with the best star performances from rappers, singers, and the funniest comedians. They have surprise guest stars to appear, the best directors will be shooting live music videos everyone has a chance to be apart of. Besides the amazing performances their will be traditional Bhangra Dance, live DJ to keep the party going non-stop!! Raffle's for their charity & Silent aution's! Come and make the best memories. limited tickets available!

Get your tickets here!