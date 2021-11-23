Downtown Kelowna Winter Street Market

Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Time: 11am – 6pm

Location: Water Street

Winter Street Market is back Saturday December 4th. Water Street will be blocked off between the roundabouts in front of City Hall. Vendors will be set up on both sides of Water with BNA, Skinny Dukes and Doc’s providing licensed beverages including mulled wine, cider and hot chocolate. Santa will be setup in the Igloo in Stuart Park near the Cactus Club.



Santa will receive visitors by appointment only. Kids can book an appointment using this link. The visit includes a 4” x 7” printed photo and digital copy of the photo(s) selected at a small fee of $10.



There will also be a large, tented area for kids to write letters to Santa. A large mailbox will be onsite for the letters to be dropped in. Santa promises he will answer everyone of them that includes a return address!



Entertainment will be at the Market all day. Performers will be moving around the event in place of a large stage. Again, this year will look different, but Winter Street Market 2021 is here for Kelowna’s families!

For more details check out https://downtownkelowna.com/events/winter-market/