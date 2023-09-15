Dress For Success Kelowna - Watch Her Soar

Date: Saturday, October 14th, 6-9PM

Venue: KF Center for Aerospace Excellence

After four years of operation, Dress for Success Kelowna is launching its first-ever in-person fundraising event “Watch Her Soar”, taking place on October 14, 2023, at the KF Center for Aerospace Excellence.

Presented by ATB Wealth, the theme of this cocktail party fundraiser is “transformations” and will center around six of the organization’s clients who will model a complete style makeover and will also share their stories of strength and resilience. They, along with 6 influential women from our communities, will model 12 stunning outfits from local Okanagan boutiques, and these outfits will be auctioned off, with our boutique partners accommodating the auction winners' preferred sizes.

The event will also include local vendors offering style, beauty, and health and wellness products and services, as well as a silent auction with a range of items including a trip for two anywhere WestJet flies. There will be something for everyone – make this a date night, a night out with co-workers or friends, buy a table to gift to your team, clients or customers. It promises to be a night to remember.

More info here.