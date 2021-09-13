Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia Tour

Date: Friday, April 1, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM

Location: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

Dua Lipa announced the North American leg of her highly anticipated Future Nostalgia Tour for 2022, in support of the Grammy-winning album of the same name. The arena tour makes 28 stops across the US, including Dua’s first ever headline show at Madison Square Garden in New York City and the iconic Forum in Los Angeles. The Future Nostalgia Tour will also feature support from Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï, with Megan Thee Stallion joining on select dates, full list of tour stops and lineups below. Tickets and VIP upgrade packages go on sale beginning Friday, September 17th at 12PM local

Tickets here!