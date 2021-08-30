Date: Friday, September 24, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

Cost: $60 - $70

Location: Kelowna Springs Golf Club, 480 Penno Road, Kelowna, BC

Autism Okanagan is excited to present their first Dudes Day Out! This event is for men raising kids on the Autism Spectrum or in a support role of an individual who is on the autism spectrum. If you are a father, grandfather, sibling, uncle, cousin or family friend who is involved in our autism community you are invited to attend.

Partake in a Two-Tee Start, Scramble Format golf tournament at Kelowna Springs golf course, followed by a BBQ dinner and a chance to win some awesome door prizes. It doesn't matter if you are an experienced golfer or more of a mini golfer, this event is for you! Come connect and meet other dudes in the amazing autism community.

Price is $60 per person without a cart or $75 per person with a cart. Please register as a twosome or a foursome for this event.

Register now!