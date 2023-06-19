Date: Tuesday, September 2023

Where: Landmark 6 building

The Easter Seals Drop Zone event is this September 26 and registration is OPEN!

Be a superhero for a day and register to rappel down a 23 story building while raising money for Easter Seals.

Whether you are a pro or have never rappelled before, this challenge is fully inclusive, allowing people of all abilities to challenge themselves to try somthing new! And if you are new to rappelling, training is included!

Face your fears and register now to become a superhero! A minimum donation does apply. See HERE for more information on how to register.

"Easter Seals is a trusted industry leader and Canada’s largest local provider of programs, services, issues-leadership and development for the disability community. For more than 95 years, we have worked to enhance the quality of life, self-esteem and self-determination of Canadians living with disabilities."