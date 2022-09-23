Fall fest and Charity Concert

Time: 5pm - 9pm

Where: Grizzli Winery

Join Grizzli Winery for Fall Fest! An outdoor evening in support of local charity Paws it Forward Dog Rescue. Sip on wine, bring your dogs and shop the locally curated Fall pop-up Market with live entertainment from local musician, Dawson Gray Duo. 100% of your ticket will be donated to Paws it Forward Dog Rescue!

This outdoor Fall Fest will be located amongst the grapevines in our outdoor courtyard and vineyard pavilion. Paws it Forward will be onsite to show you which dogs are up for adoption, need homes or foster families! Shop local and connect with your community! For the live music, bring your own lawn chairs or picnic blankets and come early to ensure a seat!

Tickets are one sale NOW!








