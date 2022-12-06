Date: November 25 - January 5

Where: Mission Hill Family Estate Winery & Delta Hotels by Marriot Grand Okanagan Resort

Festival of Trees, presented by Scotiabank, brings local businesses and organizations along with members of the community together in support of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. Trees get sponsored and spruced up to go on display for everyone to enjoy over the holiday.

This year, funds will go towards transforming diabetes care for kids in BC. You can participate by sponsoring a tree or donating to support the events held at five locations across BC.

Take a stroll through the Delta Grand Okanagan Resort to experience the decorated trees. Or enjoy the Festival of Trees Winery Experience at Mission Hill Family Estate.

This holiday season, visit Mission Hill Family Estate for a taste of the holiday season. Join their Wine Ambassadors for a tour of the cellar, followed by a seated tasting of their Terroir and Legacy Collection wines paired with an estate-grown fare, while viewing the beautifully decorated Festival of Trees throughout the Barrel Cellar and Visitor’s Hall. The perfect excuse to enjoy an elevated tasting experience, support a good cause and complete your holiday shopping in our Boutique. $15 from every tasting benefits the BC Children's Hospital Foundation.

To get your ticket, visit Mission Hill Family Estate Winery.