Date: Friday, July 8 & Saturday, July 9

Time: ALL DAY

Cost: $199.99 +

Location: Holland Park, Surrey BC

FVDED In The Park is BACK! A two-day outdoor concert event bringing you a top-tier lineup and an unbeatable festival experience! After two years of being postponed, FVDED is back with a full lineup featuring top names across today's hottest genres. See Rick Ross, Excision, Illenium, Don Toliver, and dozens more! Happening at Holland Park in Surrey BC, July 8 - 9.

What are you waiting for? Get your tickets NOW!