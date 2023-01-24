FVDED in The Park 2023

Date: June 23-24, 2023

Where: Holland Park, Surrey BC

FVDED in the Park is a two-day music festival held in Holland Park, Surrey. Going into its 9th and biggest year, it brings in some of the industry’s top talent. FVDED in the Park is one of Western Canada’s biggest musical festivals and it's returning June 23-24 at Holland park in Surrey.

This year’s lineup is headlined by one of the biggest names in rap, Jack Harlow on Friday, June 23rd and electronic music duo, ODESZA on Saturday, June 24th.



General Admission, GA+ and VIP tickets will be on sale beginning January 27 at 10 AM PST. *Single day lineup will be announced in the coming weeks with single day tickets also available at that time.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit fvdedinthepark.com.



