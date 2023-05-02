When: Saturday, June 3rd, 2023

Where: The Kelowna Yacht Club

Time: 6:00pm - 9:00pm

On June 3rd, enjoy a beautiful night joined by fellow animal lovers to celebrate our love for our furry friends and Get Hooked on OHS!

Enjoy canapes and wine as you meet the volunteers at the Okanagan Humane Society and learn more about how the organization serves local animals in need every day. You'll also have a chance to meet some of the OHS animals and hear their rescue stories.

OHS had a record-breaking year in 2022, serving more than 1500 Okanagan animals! The OHS provides emergency medical care to lost and stay animals and they support families with income barriers to ensure their pets get the medical attention they deserve. They do this through government funding at a provintial and municipal level and are reliant on support from the community. Events like this ensure animals in our community are healthy, happy and loved.

To learn more about OHS, visit: okanaganhumanesociety.com.

To buy tickets to the event visIt HERE.