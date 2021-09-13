Go By Bike Weeks

Date: Monday, September 27, 2021 - Sunday, October 10, 2021

Time: All Day

GoByBike BC Society is celebrating Fall GoByBike Weeks from September 27 – October 10, 2021 and encourages British Columbians to ride their bikes as much as possible during that week. Whether it’s to work, to school, for fun, for exercise, to stretch your legs between Zoom meetings, to clear your mind … no matter the reason, just ride your bike!

Goals:

More than 50,000 registered British Columbians 2021 GoByBike programs. Winter 2021 GoByBike Day: 2,336 registered Spring 2021 GoByBike Week: 36,176 registered Fall 2021 GOAL: 12,000 registrants

People will discover how enjoyable it is to ride a bike, and continue to ride their bikes daily which leads to improved mental and physical health.

People will encourage each other to get healthy and help the environment by riding a bike through forming teams and celebrating the joy that cycling brings. More than 3,500 teams will be formed for 2021 GoByBike programs.

Register today!