When: Saturday, June 3rd 2023

Where: Various Locations

The second annual Good Lemonade Day is Saturday, June 3rd to raise money for JoeAnna's house.

Host your very own lemonade stand, or visit a stand hosted by someone in the community, to donate to JoeAnna's House.

Last year, 70 people registered to host lemonade stands in British Columbia. This year, the goal is to get 100 lemonade stands!

Lemonade Stand registration is open until May 1st.

For more details on hosting a stand or ways to donate, visit goodlemonadeday.ca.