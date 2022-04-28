Date: Ongoing

Time: Various

Location: Grizzly Winery

Rooted in the heart of the Okanagan, Grizzli Winery invites you to experience warm hospitality through winery-hosted gatherings. Annual events occur throughout the year, as well as various pop-up events. And don't be shy to bring the whole family along! With family being at the center of Grizzly Winery, each event is planned with your family in mind!

For more information on GrIzzly Winery events, click here!

Grizzli Winery Open House

Date: April 30, 2022

Time: 11:00am

Come and experience all that Grizzli Winery has to offer at our Open House! Enjoy complimentary tastings, a pop-up market with local businesses, live music, food trucks and winery tours. Our Open House is a sneak peek of many of the events we have planned for this year that truly make a Distinctly Okanagan Experience.

Mother’s Day Cinema

Date: May 8, 2022

Time: 7:30pm

Celebrate the mothers in our lives by bringing the whole crew down for an outdoor screening of a classic family favorite - The Parent Trap. Set up your lawn chair and picnic blankets, or use ours, while munching on freshly popped kettle corn from Okanagan Kettle Korn & snacks from food trucks on site. Enjoy a glass of wine, and feel a hint of that summer breeze roll oﬀ Okanagan lake. This picturesque evening promises fun for the entire family!

Mother’s Day Yoga

Date: May 8, 2022

Time: 11:00am

Looking for that perfect, intimate activity to do with your mom this mother’s day? Look no further! Grizzli’s Mother’s Day Yoga workshop in partnership with Perfect Balance Yoga & Wellness is a welcome and inclusive event where everyone is welcome to learn, laugh and celebrate mom! In this small and intimate setting, learn a new skill, get your body moving and spend some time in the sunshine! Still not convinced? Enjoy an Okanagan Wine Flight following your class in our exquisite tasting room. Experience 4 tastings with uniquely curated pairings while perusing local products and art from Grizzli's Art Gallery!

Flower Crown Workshop

Date: May 14, 2022

Time: 3:00pm

Grab your best friend and join us for an afternoon of crafting, wine and photos!

In this class West Kelowna Florist, Passionate Blooms, will be teaching the basic design and construction techniques in creating a fresh floral crown. Students will learn about the different types of flowers and foliage that are best to use. You will have a variety of materials to use including a mixture of fresh flowers and foliage.

Vineyard Flow

Date: June 16, 2022

Time: 2:00pm

Take some time out of your busy day to find calm, peace and wellness with Perfect Balance Yoga & Wellness and Grizzli Winery. From beginner to experienced Yogi, every guest will find something to love in this practice surrounded by the lake, mountains, sun and sky. Followed by a curated seasonal wine pairing, this class promises to be an sublime experience for all centered on mindfulness and relaxation.

Golden Hour: Music in the Vineyard

Date: May 27 - Ongoing

Time: 6:30pm

Join us for our Golden Hour: Music in the Vineyard Series!

A beautiful evening, a gorgeous West Kelowna mountainside winery setting, and some talented musicians. Unwind and relax and spend a memorable summer evening at Grizzli Winery’s outdoor vineyard pavilion, surrounded by lush vineyards with the majestic Boucherie Mountain filling the skyline.

Art in the Park

Date: July 9 - 10, 2022

Time: 12:00pm

Set atop Boucherie Road and surrounded by mountain views and lush vineyards, Grizzli Winery is proud to host Art in the Park again in 2022. Started in 2008 along the Westside Wine Trail, Grizzli has exclusively hosted Art in the Park for five years now, and is excited to continue their support of the local artists.

Cinema Charity Launch

Date: Aug 26 - 27, 2022

Time: 7:00pm

Meet us in the Grizzli Vineyard Pavilion for a wine country version of a night at the drive-in. With Grizzli wine in your hands, enjoy a classic film favorite under a blanket of stars and surrounded by our idyllic vineyard and views.

Cinema

Date: Septemer 9 & 10 and 16 & 17

Time: 6:30pm

Meet us in the Grizzli Vineyard Pavilion for a wine country version of a night at the drive-in. With Grizzli wine in your hands, enjoy a classic film favorite under a blanket of stars and surrounded by our idyllic vineyard and views.

Happy Hour with Mixologist

Date: September 16 - every Friday in September

Time: 4:00pm - 6:00pm

Be escorted back in time every Friday from 4pm - 6pm as you enter Grizzli’s wine lounge, experience the breathtaking West Kelowna mountains, listening to local Okanagan musicians while enjoying happy hour priced wine and wine-based cocktails.

Sit back and relax with a glass of wine, a bottle to share with friends, or a specialty wine-based cocktail mixed up by a local mixologist. With a range of wine, martinis, spritzers and sours, there is something on the menu for everyone. Plus, Bunny Hugs Fresh Food Collective will be on site serving up some delicious meals!

Thanksgiving Market

Date: Oct 1 & 2, 2022

Time: 11:00am

Grizzli Winery is bringing the farmers market to West Kelowna! This Fall, grab everything you need for the perfectly delicious and aesthetic Thanksgiving extravaganza from local businesses right here at Grizzli Winery. Shop local and connect with your community. Featuring local vendors, seasonal goods, food trucks, wine tasting and live music. Pets are welcome!

Halloweenie

Date: October 31, 2022

Time: 12:00pm

Join us for our 3rd Annual Halloweenie event at Grizzli Winery!

Fun for all the littlies in your life, it’s a safe and indoor event, perfect to keep your little ones warm. It’s a ‘lights on’ family and pet friendly event, and you can relax while your little ones have fun! Join us for balloon twisting, a scavenger hunt, a coloring station, tons of fun and games, and trick or treating! Dress up in your best costumes (dogs too)!

Christmas Market

Date: Weekends in December

Time: 12:00pm

Grizzli Winery is excited to once again offer the community a Christmas market in West Kelowna! Join us for a festive weekend of indoor and outdoor holiday shopping, photos with Santa, mulled wine-by-the-glass, wine tastings, raffle draws and live music and performances. Food Trucks will be serving up some street food. Family and pet friendly!