Heart Rescue Adoption Event

Heart Dog Rescue Adoption Event 

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Time: 1:00pm - 3:00pm

Where: Total Pet Kelowna - 1985 Harvey Ave.

Heart Dog Rescue is hosting an adoption event on Saturday, May 13! 

Come by Total Pet on May 13 to give a rescue dog or puppy a forever home. From 1pm-3pm, you'll have a chance to meet dogs currently in foster care with on-the-spot adoptions if you find your furry best friend!

 More information on Heart Dog Rescue.

See dogs currently available for adoption

 

