Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021 & Sunday, December 5, 2021

Time: 6:45 PM - 2:00 PM

Cost: $30 & $100

Location: Virtual Event

For the second year, Homes for the Holidays is going virtual! You will be able to tour five beautifully decorated homes from the comfort of your own home. This year’s tour will feature five homes, and include recorded segments sharing holiday ideas and tips from local experts in between the home tours.

The Homes for the Holidays virtual tour will allow viewers to participate remotely from home and to safely share the event experiences with family and friends, retaining the universal appeal of their traditional home tour event. You can enjoy the show on your phone, laptop, tablet or smart tv as their home owners host their own tours giving you the inside scoop on their holiday style and décor.

