Date: Saturday, November 19th, 2022

Time: 12pm - 4pm

Where: Wilden, Kelowna

Homes for the Holidays is back for 2022! A self-guided tour of six private homes, and one incredible show home, all decked out for the season, in Wilden, Kelowna. The homes are decorated by the homeowners, a designer or a combination of both working together creatively. Each home is unique in its architectural design and in the holiday decor and theme. All funds raised from this festive fundraiser support the Central Okanagan Hospice Association. In addition to the holiday tour, enjoy crafters, pop-up shops from your favourite retailers, food trucks, tablescaping classes, wine tastings, a relaxation station with Boozy Hot Chocolate and more!

Get your tickets now for Homes for the Holidays.