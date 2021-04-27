IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's 2021

Date: Sunday, May 30, 2021

Time: Anyime

Cost: Fundraiser

Location: Virtual Event

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's is Canada’s biggest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, taking place in more than 400 communities across the country. These funds will go toward local programs and services that improve quality of life for people living with dementia and their families-in your community-and support awareness and education about dementia.

Join throughout the month of May for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s to celebrate and remember the people in our lives who have been affected by dementia. However and whenever you walk, we raise vital funds and awareness that will create change your community. Register today for yourself, with your immediate household, or with your bubble – just make sure you’re in accordance with current public health guidelines.

Register HERE!