Interior Savings Moonlight Movies

August 15: West Kelowna, Memoria Park - The Super Mario Bros. Movie

August 17: Kelowna City Park - Strange World

August 18: Lake county, Swalwell Park - The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Time: 7:00pm - Movies start at dusk

Cost: By Donation (Suggested $3 per person or $10 per family)

The summer season isn’t complete without a movie under the stars. The highly anticipated Interior Savings Moonlight Movie Tour is back; join in on this family-friendly event!

Not only is the Moonlight Movie Tour a ton of fun, but it’s also an opportunity to help make a difference in your community. Attendance at the event is by donation with all proceeds going to Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs programs and services that support children, youth and families.

This is a cash-only event with concessions for purchase.

Dress for the weather, and bring lawn chairs, blankets, pillows,or anything to create maximum comfort for you and the family!

Learn more here!