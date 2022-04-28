iHeartRadio
Choose your station
10°C
Instagram
78636
Sms*

Jann Arden

JannArden_FB_1200x628_Penticton_2022_03

Jann Arden Live

Date: Monday, June 13,  2022

Location: South Okanagan Event Centre

Multi-platinum, award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, author, and soon-to-be Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Jann Arden announces her Jann Arden Live cross-Canada tour.  Widely known for her numerous hit songs and many laughs, Jann will embark on a national cross-Canada tour Jann Arden Live that will kick off on May 7th in Newfoundland and conclude on June 18th in Vancouver covering the country coast-to-coast. Jann Arden will land in Penticton at the South Okanagan Event Centre on June 13th, 2022. 

Get your tickets Now!

Contact MOVE 101.5 Community Events Listing

Email us with your event details to be included in our community events listing

Check out the latest Songs