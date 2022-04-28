Date: Monday, June 13, 2022

Location: South Okanagan Event Centre

Multi-platinum, award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, author, and soon-to-be Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Jann Arden announces her Jann Arden Live cross-Canada tour. Widely known for her numerous hit songs and many laughs, Jann will embark on a national cross-Canada tour Jann Arden Live that will kick off on May 7th in Newfoundland and conclude on June 18th in Vancouver covering the country coast-to-coast. Jann Arden will land in Penticton at the South Okanagan Event Centre on June 13th, 2022.

