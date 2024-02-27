iHeartRadio
Jann Arden & Rick Mercer: The Will They or Won't They Tour

jann arden banner

Date: Saturday, May 25, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Location: Prospera Place

Tickets: Click here for Purchasing

This nationwide tour will feature two of Canada’s most notable voices in a free wheeling, unscripted, unrehearsed and unrestrained discussion that will have audiences cheering on the two Canadian icons. Spend an evening of laughter, stories and successes from their careers in entertainment, spanning multiple decades.

