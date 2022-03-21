Jason Mraz - LaLaLaLive Songs Tour

Date: Friday, July 15, 2022

Location: Kelowna Community Theatre

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Jason Mraz has announced a series of shows in celebration of Lalalalovesongs, his collection of iconic ballads released earlier this year. Tickets begin going on sale this Friday, March 25 at 10 AM local time. Check your local listings, as on-sale dates may vary in some cities.

Lalalalivesongs kicks off in Jason’s adopted hometown of San Diego, CA with two shows at Humphrey’s Concerts By the Bay on July 2 and 3 and runs through August 6th at Bridgeport, CT’s Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre. The trek includes Mraz’s most extensive run of Canadian dates in more than a decade. Raining Jane, the all-female eclectic rock/folk band and Mraz’s longtime collaborators, will join him on the trek.

Get your tickets now!