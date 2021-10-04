JDRF Rockin' For Research

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Cost: $50 - $200

Location: Online

This year’s Rockin’ for Research Gala presented by Sandman Hotel Group will be celebrated across British Columbia, and the live show will air virtually on Saturday, November 6th. With this year marking 100 years since the discovery of insulin, JDRF is excited to commemorate this milestone with you – all from the safety of our own homes. Under the leadership of Gala Chair, Stephanie Orr, the 2021 Gala will gather everyone together for an unforgettable experience!

This distinguished social event draws over 500 individuals and corporate leaders, all with a singular focus: Creating a world without type 1 diabetes (T1D).

This memorable evening will feature a one-of-a-kind auction, exciting entertainment, an enticing 50/50 raffle, and JDRF’s Fund A Cure pledge which raises critical funds for T1D research happening right here in BC and around the globe.

Get your tickets now!