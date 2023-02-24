Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny Tour

When: Sunday, June 25 2023

Where: Prospera Place

Due to overwhelming demand, Just For Laughs has announced that additional cities have been added for UK comedy superstar Jimmy Carr with his new show Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny. Jimmy Carr will be making his first appearance in Kelowna, BC on June 25, 2023 at Prospera Place as part of his national Terribly Funny tour.

This is the third time that Jimmy will be back on the road in Canada following two sold out tours with Just For Laughs in 2016 and 2018. Featuring completely new material, the Terribly Funny tour is slated to be his most successful tour to date, with ticket sales expected to exceed 500,000 by the end of the year.

Get your tickets now at www.selectyourtickets.com.

About Terribly Funny

Jimmy’s show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things. Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love. But they’re just jokes - they are not the terrible things. Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo. Now you’ve been warned, buy a ticket.