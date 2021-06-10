JoeAnna's House Online Auction
JoeAnna's House Online Auction
Date: Sunday, June 6, 2021 - Sunday, June 20, 2021
Time: Anytime
Location: Online Auction
As you plan your safe summer travels, we invite you to incorporate JoeAnna's auction items into your planning! Auction items will include Prestige Hotels and Resorts stays, outdoor adventure activities, dining gift certificates and much much more! All proceeds will go to JoeAnna’s House, a home away from home for family’s travelling to Kelowna for medical attention.
Check out the auction items here!