JoeAnna's House Online Auction

Date: Sunday, June 6, 2021 - Sunday, June 20, 2021

Time: Anytime

Location: Online Auction

As you plan your safe summer travels, we invite you to incorporate JoeAnna's auction items into your planning! Auction items will include Prestige Hotels and Resorts stays, outdoor adventure activities, dining gift certificates and much much more! All proceeds will go to JoeAnna’s House, a home away from home for family’s travelling to Kelowna for medical attention.

Check out the auction items here!

 

