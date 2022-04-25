Karol G - Strip Love Tour

Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022

Location: Rogers Arena

The entire world has witnessed the impact of Karol G and her unique way of bringing her avant-garde style to the evolution and growth of Latin music around the globe. After captivating hundreds of thousands of fans with two successful shows at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the multi-platinum global superstar has announced her new $trip Love Tour.

Karol G will be wrapping up her tour in none other than Vancouver Canada! See Karol G on her $trip Love Tour at Rogers Arena Saturday, October 29th, 2022.

Tickets on sale Friday April 29th!