Kelowna Bridal Expo 2022

Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022

Time: 10:00am-2:00pm

Location: Trinity Church Kelowna

Step into the wonderful world of weddings in the Okanagan and Beyond! L'Amore Bridal and Formals will be hosting the ultimate planning experience, meet your future wedding vendors in person and spend the day at our show with your mom, your sisters, and your closest friends. Don't risk selecting vendors you've only seen on-line, make sure that you jive with the people that will be showcasing their talent on your big day! Shop and compare photographers, DJs, florists, venues, decor, planners and more in person. 2020 - 2021 Trends will be showcased in their exclusive runway show and throughout the exhibitors. Don't forget to enter to win door prizes and exhibitor draws! Whether you are planning a glamorous wedding production or an intimate family gathering, this is a great opportunity to get the ideas flowing for your big day!

Get your tickets now!