Kelowna Chamber 2021 Top 40 Over 40 NOMINATIONS

Date: Monday, February 22, 2021 - March 28, 2021

Cost: Free

BDO's Top 40 Over 40 program celebrates remarkable individuals in our community over the age of 40 as a means to showcase mentors, champions and role models who encourage and foster the future leaders of our community. Partnering with the media in the valley, the Kelowna Chamber is highlighting new Honourees between February and July 2021. Each year the program alternates between Over 40 and Under 40 Honourees. 2021 is an "Over 40" year. Nominations will be reviewed monthly between January and March. Submit your nomination now (You may self-nominate). The Top 40 over Forty Review Committee will begin the selection process in January.

Nominate someone here!