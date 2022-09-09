Kelowna Chambers 2022 Business Excellence Awards

When: November 23rd, 2022

Where: Okanagan Grand Resort

The 2022 Kelowna Chamber Business Excellence Awards are coming up Wednesday, November 23 at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort. With 16 award categories and the Judges Choice for Business Leader of the Year, the Awards Gala is a popular way to celebrate businesses in the community. 319 nominations have been received and greenlighted for independent judging at the Chamber, the 35th year, the awards top the Chamber’s major events calendar.

The categories and number of nominees for 2022 include:

Rising Star Business: 27

Small Business of the Year: 50

Mid-size Business of the Year: 19

Large-size Business of the year: 16

Environmental Impact: 14

Excellence in Agriculture: 19

Arts & Entertainment: 19

Social Leadership: 14

Excellence in Business Ethics: 33

Not for Profit Excellence: 18

Young Entrepreneur: 24

Excellence in Tourism: 25

Inclusive Workplace: 18

Indigenous Business: 14

Technology Innovator: 4



The Business Leader of the Year Award sponsored by MNP will be chosen by a volunteer panel of community and business leaders based on recommendations from the community. Last year Marion Bremner, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels, made a real impact on all the guests at the gala with her remarks when she received her award as Business Leader of the Year.