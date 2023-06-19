Date: Friday, July 14 - Sunday, July 16

Where: Downtown Kelowna, various venues

Kelowna Fan Experience, presented by New Vintage Theater, is entering its 10th year! This annual event is the first and longest running Pop Culture Festival in the Okanagan. Experience superheroes, film, comics, manga/anime, Sci-Fi, fantasy, horror, gaming, performances, and more!

Catch all the action this year at The Rotary Centre For The Arts, Kelowna Community Theatre, Black Box Theatre and Okanagan Regional Library Downtown.

Tickets are on sale now!