Kelowna Farmers' and Crafters' Market

Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021 - Saturday, March 27, 2021

Time: 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Location: Parkinson Rec Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way, Kelowna, BC

Kelowna Farmers and Crafters' Market is pleased to announce their return to the Parkson Rec Centre on Saturday, February 13 with some of your favoruite. Check out the Kelowna Farmers and Crafters' Market  every Saturday until March 27th. 

Check out their website, Facebook and Instagram for any updates and visit their online store at www.localline.ca

More details here!

 

