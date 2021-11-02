iHeartRadio
Kelowna Firefighters Fall Festive 50/50 Raffle

Date: Now - Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Time: Anytime

Cost: $20 Single Ticket

Location: Online 

The Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society are offering you a chance to win up tp $30,000 in their Fall Festive 50/50 online raffle. They are offering this exciting event in hopes to raise some much needed funds for charities and give some lucky charity supporter a win of up to $30,000 just before the holiday season. There are only 3,000 tickets available for purchase. Tickets are only available until Wednesday, December 1 at midnight. 

Get your tickets now!

 

