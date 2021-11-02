Kelowna Firefighters Fall Festive 50/50 Raffle
Date: Now - Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Time: Anytime
Cost: $20 Single Ticket
Location: Online
The Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society are offering you a chance to win up tp $30,000 in their Fall Festive 50/50 online raffle. They are offering this exciting event in hopes to raise some much needed funds for charities and give some lucky charity supporter a win of up to $30,000 just before the holiday season. There are only 3,000 tickets available for purchase. Tickets are only available until Wednesday, December 1 at midnight.