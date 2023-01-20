Date: Sunday, March 12, 2023

Time: 10:00am - 3:00pm

Where: Parkinson Recreation Centre

Kelowna Seedy Sunday is a part of hundreds of Seed Events across Canada in the late winter and early spring. The Okanagan Master Gardeners are a non-profit organization whose mandate is to support and help educate sustainable gardening throughout the Okanagan.

Join them on Sunday, March 12th for Seedy Sunday at the Parkinson Recreation Centre for Seedy Sunday. Enjoy a seed swap, gardening workshops, advice from experts and activities for kids.

This event set's it's tone and organizational ideas from Seeds of Diversity, who are dedicated to the preservation of endangered seeds and the promotion of seed diversity. A portion of the $2 admission charged goes to help support Seeds of Diversity. The event is a real coming together of like-minded individuals and encourages the public in getting a head start on spring with organic, heirloom and rare seeds and plants.

Admission for this event is $2.00 per adult, children under 12 are free.

For more information visit their Facebook page: KelownaSeedySunday and mgabc.org.