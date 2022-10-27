Kettle Valley Parade with Purpose

Date: Saturday, December 3rd, 2022

Where: Kettle Valley Pub on Main

For the third year in a row, Kettle Valley Pub on Main is gearing up for their Santa Claus Parade. This year, it’s a “Parade with a Purpose” – benefiting The Bridge Youth & Family Services for Phase II of the Youth Recovery House on Saturday, December 3rd. The parade was started by Pam Turgeon and her family in an effort to bring some holiday cheer to the Kettle Valley community during Covid. It was a humble start with just three floats and a whole lot of Christmas spirit.

Last year, Pam took it to a whole new level by adding a charitable component. Businesses paid a minimum $500 sponsorship fee to The Bridge in exchange for the opportunity to put their float in the parade. Donations were also collected online and at the after-party at the Kettle Valley Pub raising nearly $14,000. There were 15 amazing floats and thousands of people lining the streets to join in the fun.

This year, the “Parade with a Purpose” team has set the bar even higher, hoping to raise $50,000 for the Youth Recovery House Campaign.

The Bridge’s Youth Recovery House will be a place of solace, healing and recovery for up to 16 young people experiencing problematic substance use.

The Youth Recovery House will create conditions for residents to embark on a process of change, which will improve their health and well-being, their ability to direct their own lives and inspire them to reach their potential. The program will enable youth to foster healthy relationships and be reconnected with themselves, the community, with nature, and with those who genuinely care for their well-being.

With your help, we can build this house TOGETHER.

To register to be in the parade, or for information on sponsorship opportunities, visit HERE.